SAN DIEGO — The wife of an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton is due in court Thursday on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old foreign exchange student who was living with her family on the base.



Nicole Marie Wilson, 22, is accused of engaging in sex acts with the unidentified teen on Sept. 20 against his wishes, according to court documents.



A detention hearing is scheduled Thursday morning for Wilson, who pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a single count of sexual abuse of a minor in San Diego federal court.



Court documents allege Wilson sat next to the boy on the living room couch and asked him to promise that he wouldn't tell her husband, no matter "whatever happens tonight."



After their initial encounter made him uncomfortable, the boy told investigators he went to sleep and awoke to Wilson touching him, then performing oral sex on him. She asked him twice whether she should continue, and one time he said, "No," yet she continued anyway, then later had sexual intercourse with him, according to the criminal complaint.



She later "apologized" to him "and acknowledged" that it was not consensual, the documents allege.



Wilson allegedly told Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigators she had been drinking on Sept. 20 and "blacked out" while watching television with the boy, but denied anything sexual occurred. But a search of her cell phone revealed WhatsApp messages between herself and the teen that confirmed the sexual encounter, court documents allege.



It was not clear how long the teen had been living with the family, nor what country he traveled from as part of the foreign exchange program.