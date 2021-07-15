Woman accused of killing her pastor husband in Lemon Grove due in court

The death of the 29-year-old pastor, Noah Shepard was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 26-year-old mother who is accused of murdering her husband in Lemon Grove will be in court on Thursday. Gaby Shepard says she shot her husband in the backyard of their Lemon Grove home because she thought he was an intruder.

New details in the case came out Wednesday afternoon. The death of the 29-year-old pastor, Noah Shepard was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the shooting happened Monday evening around 6 pm. Gaby Shepard admitted to shooting her husband saying she thought he was an intruder entering through their backyard. Sources tell News 8 the shots were fired through a screen door outside a bedroom... it's not clear why Noah - who had just arrived home - was entering the house through the back.

The couple’s two young children were inside the home during the shooting but were uninjured.

Neighbors say they heard two shots around 6pm, a short pause, and then at least five more shots.