SAN DIEGO — A man was struck by a vehicle in the Egger Highlands neighborhood of San Diego and later died at a hospital and the driver contacted police, but no arrests have been made, authorities said Friday morning.



Detectives spoke to a 34-year-old woman who told police she hit something, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The woman claimed that she didn't stop because she didn't know what she hit and she had her daughter in the car. She drove home and later saw the report on the news and turned herself in. The name of the driver was not disclosed.



The victim was in the No. 1 lane of westbound Palm Avenue near 16th Street about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, crossing the street diagonally when he was struck by the vehicle, Heims said.



The victim went over the hood of the vehicle and was thrown to the ground, according to witnesses. The driver stopped momentarily, then turned off the vehicle's headlights and drove away, the witness said. The victim has not been identified.



Anyone with information on this accident was asked to call SDPD's Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

KFMB