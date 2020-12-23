Woman arrested on suspicion of killing boyfriend inside Escondido apartment

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 52-year-old woman was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing her boyfriend in the Escondido apartment they shared, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported that her roommate was dead inside an apartment on North Quince Street between West Washington Avenue and West Mission Avenue, Escondido Police Lt. Kevin Toth said.



Officers responded to the apartment and found an unresponsive man inside the apartment "with obvious signs of trauma," Toth said. The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.



His name was withheld pending family notification.



Investigators determined the 911 caller, later identified as 52-year-old Shelley Reaves of Escondido, lived at the apartment with the victim and they had been involved in a dating relationship, the officer said. Reaves had also recently been arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse.



Reaves, who was out on bond following her previous arrest, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Toth said.



Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the slaying.