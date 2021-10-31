Woman found dead after group of swimmers try entering U.S. illegally at San Diego Border

When agents arrived, they found an unresponsive woman believed to be from the group of swimmers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One woman is dead after an attempt by a large group of people to illegally enter the U.S. by swimming around the border barrier and make their way to the beach at Border Field State Park in San Diego, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Around 11:38 p.m. Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents received a notification of a group of possibly 70 people attempting to illegally swim across the international boundary from Tijuana into the U.S. at Border Field State Park.

When agents arrived, they found an unresponsive woman believed to be from the group of swimmers. Border Patrol agents immediately performed CPR on the woman but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

U.S. Border Patrol, along with other agencies continued to search the area for any others that may have been in distress.

Border Patrol agents said they took a total of 36 adult Mexican nationals into custody who had swam around the border barrier, 25 men and 11 women, including 13 people the U.S. Coast Guard rescued from the water. All 36 persons were taken into custody and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.