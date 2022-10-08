Woman hit and killed on Highland Avenue in National City

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police who say that drugs and alcohol don't seem to be a factor.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are looking into an accident that killed a pedestrian in National City early Wednesday morning.

A call came in around 6:15 a.m. about a woman on a bike who was involved in a traffic collision on Highland Avenue and 16th Street, the National City Police Department reported.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the woman that was hit and killed and the driver of the red Honda that struck her.

"It turns out the person wasn't on a bike, it was a pedestrian walking with a bike and they stepped into the roadway and the oncoming traffic and the vehicle collided into them," police said.

The driver of the red Honda is a 22-year-old female who told police she was driving about 30 to 35 mph when the accident happened.

Police told CBS 8 that the woman who was hit and killed is believed to be a local transient that lives in the area. Paramedics tried to save her life, but she later succumbed to her injuries.