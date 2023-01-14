Police: Woman kidnaps her children in Menifee; leads police on pursuit to U.S.-Mexico border

A woman led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit at high speeds across multiple counties with her kids in the car and fled to Mexico, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A woman led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit at high speeds across multiple counties with her kids in the car.

Escondido Police received reports around 9 p.m. of a woman who kidnapped her children in the City of Menifee and was leading local authorities in the area on a chase and that the woman was headed towards the San Diego County area.

Two children, ages 6 and 8, were in the minivan, whom the mother did not have custody of, police told CBS 8.

The abduction occurred during a court-mandated supervised child custody exchange near the 29000 block of Antelope Road in Menifee, according to Menifee Police Department.

"After her 6-year-old and 8-year-old children were placed in a relatives vehicle to return them to their father, the mother of the children entered the car and fled the location in violation of the order," Menifee police said.

Menifee Police pursued the woman southbound on Interstate 15 from Riverside County into the Escondido area of San Diego County, according to police.

Several agencies, including San Diego police, Escondido police, Menifee police, and California Highway Patrol, were seen in pursuit of the van at high speeds across the county.

Video from OnScene.TV showed a white Honda Odyssey minivan speeding down rain-slicked roads southbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, headed towards the U.S.-Mexico border.

The woman claimed to have mental incompetencies at one point, authorities told CBS 8.

Authorities at one point reported the woman reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour on terribly rain-slicked roads.

Officers contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection to shut down the border, fearing the woman was headed for Tijuana, but due to communication issues, the border remained active and open, according to police.

Despite joint law enforcement efforts to stop the woman, she fled to Mexico through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where local law enforcement agencies have no jurisdiction.

The woman attempted to return to the United States with her children through the San Ysidro Port of Entry Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m., where she was ultimately captured and detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Menifee Police officers returned to San Diego to take custody of the female and the unharmed children, who were released back into the custody of their father.

The mother of the children was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Facility on charges of parental child abduction, police said.

It's unknown why custody of the children was removed from the mother to begin with.