Woman who was found dead on Chula Vista street identified

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities Friday released the name of a woman found dead under suspicious circumstances on a South Bay street.



A resident discovered the nude body of Laura Rodriguez, 33, in the roadway in the 200 block of Shasta Street in Chula Vista about midnight Thursday, according to police.



How the Chula Vista resident died remains unclear.



"At this time, the death is considered suspicious, and the cause of death remains unclear," Lt. Dan Peak said Friday morning.