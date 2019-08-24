SAN DIEGO — A woman's body was discovered floating in the water near Fiesta Island early Saturday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., someone spotted the body in the water and called the San Diego Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and later representatives from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office arrived to investigate.

The victim is being described as a possible Hispanic woman in her 40's or 50's.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were also investigating the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.