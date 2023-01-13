Maya Millete's siblings take the stand during Day 3 of Larry Millete's preliminary hearing

Cross examination continued of Maya's sister. One of her brothers took the stand just before noon.

SAN DIEGO — The sister of missing mother Maya Millete was back on the witness stand Friday morning, for more cross-examination by the defense.

Thursday, Maricris Drouaillet spent several hours testifying during Larry Millete's preliminary hearing.

Friday, Millete's defense attorney, Bonita Martinez, appeared to be trying to paint a picture of Maya as someone who was into partying, drinking and staying out late.

"In fact, Mr. Millete became upset when your sister and your family would be drinking and he would get really upset after Ms. Milliete became moody and [hungover], do you remember that?" asked Martinez.

"I don't know if he gets mad because I hardly see my sister being drunk," responded Drouaillet.

She went on to tell the judge, my sister does not get as drunk as the defense is trying to portray.

Martinez also questioned Drouaillet about the day she went looking for Maya at the Millete home after finding out about her disappearance.

Drouaillet testified she called police and indicated to an officer she was suspicious of Larry.

"The same conversation with the officer, the Chula Vista Police Officer, you also mentioned at that time that your sister May had an affair approximately six months ago, which was the origin of all of her troubles with Larry, do you recall that?" asked Martinez.

"No I don't," responded Drouaillet.

"Did you believe your sister was having an affair at that time?" asked Martinez.

"No I don't," responded Drouaillet.