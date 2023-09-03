Local students compete in San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee

The winner will go on to represent San Diego County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee returned in person on Thursday.

Seventy-six students who are in sixth, seventh or eighth grades and attend public or independent schools throughout the county took part in Thursday’s event.

One participant in 2023 is the 2022 winner, Mihir Konkapaka, a student at Mesa Verde Middle School.

“The Spelling Bee is a time-honored academic competition that any student can participate in to connect with school and develop skills that will help them in the future,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County superintendent of schools. “Students learn to set goals, dedicate time to studying, and gain experience in public speaking, all of which are useful in both college and career.”

The winner will go on to represent San Diego County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May. The most recent Scripps National Spelling Bee winner from San Diego was in 2012. That winner attended Francis Parker School.

Follow @SanDiegoCOE for live tweets using #SDBee from the competition.