7 Elementary schools, districts in San Diego County granted waivers to reopen

SAN DIEGO — As of Wednesday, 92 elementary schools and districts have applied for a waiver to reopen physical classrooms. Seven have been granted permission to do so.

The schools and districts approved for waivers are:

Christian Unified School District East Christian Unified School District South Christian Unified School District West Gillispie School Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School The Cambridge School The Rock Academy

The California Department of Public Health earlier this month released details on the process for elementary schools to request a waiver in order to resume in-person instruction.

The guidance released previously details how the waiver process works and includes the following steps and guidelines:

A district superintendent, private school principal or head of school, or executive director of a charter school may apply for a waiver from the local health officer to open an elementary school for in-person instruction in a county on the monitoring list.

This waiver is applicable only for grades TK-6, even if the grade configuration at the school includes additional grades.

The application for a waiver must include an attestation that the applicant consulted with parent, labor, and community organizations at each school site for which an application is being submitted.

The application must also include confirmation that the elementary school reopening plans have been published on the website of the local educational agency (or private school).

Reopening plans must address, at a minimum, plans for cleaning and disinfection, cohorting, movement within school, face coverings and protective equipment, health screenings, healthy hygiene practices, contact tracing, physical distancing, staff training and family education, testing, communication plans and triggers for switching to distance learning.

County health officers can only grant a waiver after considering local COVID-19 data and consulting with the California Department of Public Health.