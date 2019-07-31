SAN DIEGO — California set up a system that would allow local students to take out-of-state online college classes and receive federal student aid, but it has not been approved.

A Valley Center woman is supposed to start online classes at the University of Houston in three weeks, but like 80,000 other California students, she is in jeopardy of losing her financial aid because of a 2016 agreement and an order by the Department of Education.

“I didn't understand. I'm mean, what is going on?” says Lisa Graves Gaal.

Lisa Graves Gaal said she went to college for the first time in 2017 at Palomar College in San Diego County. Her husband is a U.S. Marine wounded warrior and her father recently died.

She enrolled at the University of Houston to study suicide and prevention to eventually become a clinical psychologist.

“I decided to go to college after I lost my dad to suicide and dealing with my husband whom I am the caregiver for he has mental challenges,” said Graves Gaal.

Last week the Department of Education announced because of a 2016 Obama State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement, California students enrolled in classes across state lines would not be eligible for financial aid. California did not join the agreement, nor did they set up a complaint process for students to report out-of-state schools.

The law was aimed to protect students from predatory lenders.

“If they (University of Houston) had not called I wouldn't have not known and if I wouldn't have known and purchased all my books and started school and then found out I wasn't eligible, I probably would have been dropped,” said Graves Gaal.

The National Education Association took the Trump Administration DOE to court for not implementing regulations and in May the judge sided with the union. Forty-nine states have complied, California has not or did not have set a up a complaint system until Monday when the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing (BCSH) Agency implemented a new process.

“We urge the Department of Education to move fast because there are students who are sort of in limbo right now,” said BCSH spokesperson Russ Heimerich.

“We will be working with some of the colleges and universities that have California students enrolled in their online course to also make it clear to DOE that this needs to be resolved quickly.”

The agency is now waiting on the DOE to respond. The department has not returned News 8's request for comment.

In an e-mail the American Council on Education says, “Regardless of what they [DOE] decide about the California plan, the Trump administration is expected to publish its own regulations to deal with online distance education in the near future and California’s new plan is almost certain to be in compliance with what will be the new federal standard,” said Terry Hartle, American Council on Education Senior Vice President for government and public affairs.

“I'm not looking for a free ride, but I shouldn't be punished for something I am absolutely eligible to receive just because I chose to go to a university outside of California,” said Graves Gaal.

The California student said she is on a mission and determined to complete her degree to research suicide and prevention.

“I can't just hold off until the politicians figure out what they are doing,” she said.

Hartle also said for the time being, the California students enrolled in schools outside of the state are still ineligible for federal student aid.

“Eventually their eligibility will be restored. That could happen this week or it could take more time. Stay tuned," said Hartle.

Visit the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency website to file a complaint.

Statement from National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García:

"Whether due to incompetence or willful ignorance, Secretary Betsy DeVos continues trying to punish students rather than protecting them from well-documented predatory practices of some universities. And last week, after DeVos tried to use California’s students as pawns, the state took action to ensure its students’ critical loans and Pell Grants aren’t put in jeopardy,” said National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García. “So clearly, either DeVos didn’t do her homework or she is seeking to mislead the public. But either way, once again she is showing the nation just how unqualified she is to lead the Department of Education.”

Statement from the American Council on Education:

"College students who live in California and are enrolled in an on-line program offered by a school that is located outside the state are currently ineligible for federal student aid. This action was announced last week by the U.S. Department of Education in response to a court order. At issue are the terms and conditions under which colleges and universities are allowed to participate in federal student aid programs. Under regulations issued by the Obama administration in December 2016, students in distance education programs must have a complaint process that allows them to file a complaint with a state agency in the state where they live. California’s current complaint process does NOT meet this test. The Trump administration has proposed regulations to alter that provision. Because those regulations have not been published in final form, California distance education students who are enrolled in an online program offered by an out-of-state-institution are currently ineligible for federal student aid. (Note: so a California resident enrolled in an on-line program offered by Harvard or Yale is NOT eligible for federal student aid. That same student, if enrolled in a program offered by any institution based in California, IS eligible. The issue is the physical location of the school where the student is enrolled.)

California has proposed a solution. It is not clear if this plan will be approved by the Trump administration but a decision is likely in the very near future. If the Trump administration accepts the California solution, all on-line students in California will once again be eligible for federal student aid. Regardless of what they decide about the California plan, the Trump administration is expected to publish its own regulations to deal with online distance education in the near future and California’s new plan is almost certain to be in compliance with what will be the new federal standard. For the time being, California on-line students enrolled at a school located in any other state are ineligible for federal student aid. Most experts think this amounts to 80,000 students. Eventually their eligibility will be restored. That could happen this week or it could take more time. Stay tuned."