ChatGPT, new artificial intelligence makes way to classrooms in San Diego

CBS 8 spoke with three Torrey Pines High School students who say their classmates are using ChatGPT for everything from English Essays to Math and Science answers.

SAN DIEGO — ChatGPT. It’s the viral Artificial Intelligence text generator that’s taken the world by storm.

It’s free and easy to use for anyone online. ChatGPT can write a term paper, solve a math problem, or create a legal document in seconds. And its responses are human-like.

“There are positives to it,” Torrey Pines Junior Adriana Hazlett says. “But using it constantly for your assignments or having it just write essays for you is obviously not a positive thing,” she adds.

Madison Miller agrees. The high school senior says, “I just think it really leaves an unfair advantage to those of us who chose not to use it. And it can, in a sense, degrade the authenticity of those who chose not to use it. And they are going head to head with someone who is having a computer do the work for them.”

Madison asked ChatGPT to write an essay on cats. Within seconds the program had written her essay. She says the computer’s seconds would take her an hour and a half to do.

ChatGPT is a free computer program anyone online can use. ChatGPT is blocked on the Torrey Pines High WiFi, which means they’ve joined the Los Angeles Unified School District and New York City Public Schools banning its access.

San Dieguito Union High School District released a statement on the program:

“ChatGPT is currently blocked from the District's WiFi systems. This is not a permanent decision. With the rise in popularity of ChatGPT and other similar AI tools, the District plans on doing more research in learning how these platforms may potentially be embraced as technological advancements continue to improve at a rapid speed.”

Students can still find it through their personal hotspots or phones. “And if you can use it, why not use it? For a lot of students, busy work doesn't make a lot of sense. And it's something that's really boring so if you have something that will speed up that process, obviously you're going to use it,” says Torrey Pines Senior Cole Frost.

So is it cheating? I asked ChatGPT that very question. Its response? ChatGPT said yes! “Using ChatGPT to do your work can be cheating,” according to ChatGPT.

It goes on to say, “the primary concern is that it makes it difficult to distinguish between computer generated content.”

A Princeton University Student went viral when he created an artificial intelligence detection app. It detects if someone’s work was written by ChatGPT.

Matthew Tessier is the Assistant Superintendent of Innovation for the San Diego County Office of Education. He says they’re not telling districts to ban ChatGPT. Instead, they’re training teachers how to use it. They did a special workshop and uploaded a YouTube video for teachers. Tessier says, “It's like any new technology, how does this fit in the education space? The important part is, how do we support our teaching staff to get up to speed on how ChatGPT can be an accelerant to student learning?”

Associate Superintendent for Technology and Innovation for Poway Unified, Doctor Jennifer Burks, agreed. She says their schools are not banning, but talking with students about how to use ChatGPT to chase new ideas, to question what AI tells them, and to use it ethically. Burks says, “It's a starter to generate new ideas. Maybe you're at a moment where- I just want to get some ideas. And you take that and you enhance it. We want them to be critical thinkers, so how can we use the conversation around ChatGPT to bring out our critical thinking?”

Right now there are over 200 e-books on Amazon’s Kindle that list ChatGPT as the author. The San Diego teenagers CBS8 spoke with understand AI is here to stay, they just don’t want it to take away from the unique human experience.

“Humans are interested in what other humans produce and create,” Hazlett says.

Frost agreed. He says, “There's a really awesome element that humans bring to their own writing and that's something ChatGPT can't replicate.”