California schools chief releases guidelines for safe reopening of state schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond released the California Department of Education’s (CDE) guidance document “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.

This guidance will serve as a road map of recommendations for schools as they work with their local public health officials and school communities to navigate next steps. The guidance document below can also be found on CDE’s website.

During a Zoom conference Monday, the State Superintendent and CDE leaders walked through the document’s key tools and recommendations and answered questions.

Superintendent Thurmond Media Check-In Safe Reopening of California's Public Schools Posted by California Department of Education on Monday, June 8, 2020

In CDE’s guidance, educational leaders will find recommendations for face coverings, physical distancing, and symptom screening should schools plan to provide some form of in-person instruction and distance learning. The document will also provide in-depth considerations for designing high-quality and equitable instructional practices for all students.