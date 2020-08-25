Guidance for small groups of children released by California Dept. of Public Health

The guidance applies to educational and childcare groups of no more than 14 children and 2 adults. Physical distancing and face masks are recommended for the groups.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California public health officials released new guidance on Tuesday for in-person learning groups of children.

Officials say cohorts of students should consist of no more than 14 children and two adults. These groups of 14 children and two adults cannot interact with other such groups, according to the new guidance.

These measures will make cohorting practices "consistent", and provide adequate, universal safety measures.

The guidance is directed toward group learning settings in controlled, supervised and indoor environments.

Such groups would be controlled by a local educational authority, public and private schools, non-profits, child care providers, recreational programs, post-before-school programs, youth groups and day camps.

State officials say the guidance ensures that proper contact tracing could be implemented in the event of a coronavirus case.

More guidance listed below is attributed to the California Department of Public Health:

Cohorts must be limited to no more than 14, with no more than two supervising adults.

Cohorts may not interact with other such groups, including interactions between staff assigned to different cohorts.

Supervising adults should be assigned to one group and must work solely with that group.

Cohorts must be kept separate from one another for special activities such as art, music, and exercise.

Physical distancing between children in the same cohort should be balanced with developmental and socio‐emotional needs of the age group.

Physical distancing between adults must be maintained to the greatest extent possible, and adults and students must wear face coverings, pursuant to the CDPH Schools Guidance.

One-to-one specialized services can be provided to a child or youth by a support service provider that is not part of the cohort.

Requirements for adult to child ratios continue to apply for licensed child care programs.

Health officials also stated that "it’s important to note that previously issued guidance related to schools, child care, day camps, youth sports, and institutions of higher education are not superseded by this guidance and still apply to those specified settings. Today’s guidance is intended to supplement existing guidance."

Governor Newsom gave specific guidance around schools at an update in July.