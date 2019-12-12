ENCINITAS, Calif. —

Elementary school students marched in Cardiff on Wednesday to rebuild their school. The 100-year-old Cardiff School was in the middle of construction until neighbors sued to save a park. A judge agreed, and all rebuilding stopped last week.

Voters overwhelmingly approved Measure GG funding years ago for construction. However, some residents directly across the street from the school filed a lawsuit to save the trees at a park on school grounds.

Classrooms were torn down in June to make way for construction.

“There’s no outdoor assembly area,” said Principal Julie Parker. “There’s no covered lunch area. There’s no kitchen.”

There are only 10 classrooms on site now for kindergarten through first grade. Second graders are in trailers at a nearby school.

Parker was surprised that construction stopped so abruptly. She’s been the school’s principal for 25 years.

MORE CARDIFF COVERAGE: IPad theft at local school under investigation

“Selfish, self centered - it is an outrage that they are actually holding these kids hostage as we try to go through this process,” said Parker.

Parker said the neighbors filed the suit because the construction plans will block their views.

“Having an ocean view is not a right and for them to put the needs of their view corridor above the needs of students is deplorable,” said Parker.

The school is now taking legal action.

Pro surfer and activist, Robert Machado, attended Cardiff School, his mom taught there and now he has a kindergartner there.

“I am very surprised,” said Machado. “It’s a bummer to see it all kind of come to a halt. We would like to see it progressing.”

“I’m angry,” said Morgan Gates, a parent. “I’m outraged that this is what it’s come to and I’m really sad.”

The next court hearing on this matter is Wednesday, Dec. 18.