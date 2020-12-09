Carlsbad school board approves plan to bring elementary students back on campus

The Carlsbad school board voted 5-0 to implement a hybrid plan for in-person learning for elementary students.

CARLSBAD, Calif — Elementary students in the Carlsbad Unified School District will return to in-person learning by the end of the month.

In the special board of trustees meeting Friday on Zoom, the Carlsbad school board voted 5-0 to return students in TK through grade five to in-person learning by September 28 and October 5. Grades six through 12 will continue distance learning until at least October 8.

The district proposed a hybrid learning environment for elementary students called an A/B hybrid schedule, where half of the students will learn on campus on Monday and Tuesday and the other half of the students will learn on campus on Thursday and Friday.

Staff says current class rosters will be maintained.

More than two dozen comments from parents and teachers were read during the public comment portion of the meeting raising concerns about being assigned a different teacher than who they currently have now through distance learning.

The first day of school started on August 25. Parents are mixed about working full time and the need to get children back to school full-time. They also expressed concerns about safety measures to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

Grades TK through second will start on September 25 and grades three to five will start the week of October 5.