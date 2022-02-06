Castle Park High School students call out district over 'unacceptable' conditions on campus

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Students and staff at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista say their campus is in desperate need of repairs, and they're calling on the Sweetwater Union High School District to do something about it.



“There's cracks in windows, really old drinking fountains that nobody uses because they're ages old, 60 years old. Generations have used these same exact facilities,” said sophomore Adrian Gomez.



Gomez says buildings are rundown, as are their playing fields.



Students and staff are so frustrated, they started an Instagram page called save.cp.now, which is used primarily to post pictures of what they say is unacceptable.



They're also using the hashtag #whynotus.



They say it's unfair when you compare their school to others in the district, saying they're not being given the same resources.



Thursday night at 7 p.m., the community will come together for a meeting on campus at the student union to talk about their concerns.



The goal is then to bring it up at the next school board meeting on June 13.



“We want answers to where our tax dollars are going, because we have not seen money in the past decades. We have not seen much. We want answers as to why other schools are getting renovations. When are we next,” asked Gomez.



CBS 8 reached out to the district, but has not received a response.