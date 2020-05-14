CDC releases guidelines for reopening schools. What will the 'new normal' look like?

From socially-distanced classrooms to screenings, here's what school could look like this fall.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — 1). Schools must adhere to state and local health orders

2). Schools must protect employees and students that are "high risk" such as students with severe asthma, obesity, diabetes, liver disease, etc.

3). School must be able to screen students, employees, etc. when they arrive on campus or symptoms or possible exposure

Once a school meets those requirements, schools must adhere to strict hygiene and sanitation practices. This includes handwashing, intensified cleaning, and ventilation. Employees must wear a face covering. Social distancing will also be the new normal for schools. This includes more spacing between students and smaller groups of people. All employees must be trained on health and safety protocols.

Lastly, the schools must sustain these new practices and continuously monitor the health of everyone on campus. For example, anyone who is sick and/or shows symptoms should stay home and there should be a plan those sick employees and students.

Schools should have regular, solid communication with local health and law enforcement agencies to make sure they are working together to keep up with sanitation and safety policies. This is especially important when it comes time to prepare for an increase in cases locally.

Schools will need a "flexible leave policies and absences."

In terms of upcoming graduations this year, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county had developed guidelines for large drive-through events such as drive-through graduations, as some of the region's high schools are proposing. These guidelines include remaining in the vehicle, not allowing any concessions, restrooms or spectators and limiting vehicle occupants to members of the same household.

When it comes to higher education, classes will remain primarily online during the fall term throughout the California State University system, Chancellor Timothy White announced today, saying predictions of possible surges in COVID-19 cases later in the year mandate steps to protect students and faculty.

Speaking to members of the CSU Board of Trustees during an online meeting, White said there will be "limited exceptions for in-person activities that cannot be delivered virtually, are indispensable to the university's core mission and can be conducted within the rigorous standards of safety and welfare."

He said such exceptions could include clinical nursing classes, life- science laboratory courses and interactive architecture or engineering programs.

"But anything done on a campus this fall won't be as it was in the past, it will be different," White said. "... This is a new and expensive reality for us. For those limited courses where in-person instruction is indispensable and can be justified, enrollment per section will be less."

He said social-distancing guidelines will also be mandated, along with personal protective equipment and heightened cleaning standards.