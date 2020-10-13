Chula Vista Elementary District awarded $900K grant from Department of Defense

The district just announced that it was awarded nearly $900,000 from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).



The Military-Connected Student Academic and Support Program grant is a five-year commitment to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. The first year is a planning year, where the district will focus on logistics and professional development to help build capacity.



"We are honored and appreciative of this opportunity to provide our military-connected families with critical support for their children's career interests and exploration," said Matthew R. Tessier, Assistant Superintendent for Innovation and Instruction. Tessier added, "With these programs, military-connected students will have the opportunity to take on the role of scientists and engineers in STEM fields, particularly in the health sciences."



The district's project is called STEAMing into the Health Sciences. The project will be implemented at five CVESD schools to increase student exposure to careers in health sciences, improve awareness and knowledge of health science careers and how it aligns with the strengths and interests of military-connected students.