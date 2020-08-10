Chula Vista Elementary School District board holding special meeting to discuss reopening

The original reopening date was October 26, but pushback from the teacher’s union now has the date up in the air.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A division is growing between teachers and the Chula Vista Elementary School District on when to reopen in-person learning.

On Thursday the School Board plans to meet and address the issue.

The district superintendent originally sent a letter to parents back in September proposing a reopening date of October 26, however, push back from the teacher’s union and a group of parents now have the date up in the air.

There is a petition circulating on change.org that is said to be from concerned parents. Currently, there are 150 signatures. The petition calls for the district to listen to “science” and to not fully reopen until the data says it is safe to do so.

Throughout the pandemic News 8 has covered extensively that Chula Vista and other South Bay zip codes have been hit harder by COVID-19 than other areas. That is one of the listed concerns of parents and some teachers when talking about reopening.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the teacher’s union is also concerned about a number of positive cases amongst students and staff since March. The teacher’s union also claims that off-campus-in-person support sessions held and run at the YMCA are not following multiple safety protocols.

Many of these concerns could potentially be addressed during the meeting on Thursday and possibly even a schedule of when a safe reopening could occur. However, Wednesday is a workshop and information meeting, so no action is likely to be taken.