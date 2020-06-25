Factoring race in admissions: California voters to decide whether to restore affirmative action

“I patently reject the notion that this state is racist,” said Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Riverside County).



Senator Ling Ling Chang (R- Los Angeles), challenged the measure, asking her colleagues on the floor, “How did we get to the point that we are advocating for discrimination in the law?”



Like Chang, Peter Kuo of the California Republican Party said many Asian Americans reject ACA, arguing that racial quotas will put them at a disadvantage.



“California is already the most diverse state. People come here for opportunities. They are not here for the handouts or free college admissions just because you're the right color,” said Kuo, Vice Chair of the CA Republican Party.



However, Vincent Pan is not one of them.



“Without that type of affirmative action, the playing field is not level,” said Pan.



Pan is the Co-Chair of The Opportunity For All Coalition, arguing that bringing back affirmative action simply makes sense.



“Structural racism is still very much a part of our society and we need to fix that,” Pan said.



Both sides are gearing up to launch massive "get-out-the-vote" campaigns before mail ballots go out in October.