Poway Unified welcomes students on the first day back to school

PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Poway Unified School District (PUSD) prepares to welcome over 35,000 students back to school Wednesday for the first day of school.

PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.

Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps said she's excited to kick off the year with the debut of PUSD's annual music video, set to the song "Brand New" by Ben Rector.

"Every year, I pick a song that will inspire us for the new school year. The lyrics for this song convey a sense of hope, optimism, and promise that the new year brings," said Dr. Phelps.

The video, which follows students and staff as they prepare for the first day of school, was produced by the Communications Department with the help of student interns. Everyone featured in the video is a PUSD student or staff member.

WATCH: Poway students talk about new school year after 2 year pandemic (August 17, 2022)

On Monday, PUSD's 41st school "Poway to Palomar Middle College," located on the Palomar College campus in Rancho Bernardo welcomed its inaugural class of students. Students in Middle College can take high school and college courses simultaneously, plus internships. The goal is to make a direct connection to students' future college and career options for those who might otherwise not be engaged in a traditional high school setting.

This is the first year implementing SB328, which is California's late start law for middle and high schools. The high schools can't start before 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can't start before 8 a.m.