Following pandemic closures, 14 more San Diego library branches to reopen Tuesday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.



Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:



-- Allied Gardens/Benjamin



-- Balboa



-- Carmel Mountain Ranch



-- City Heights/Weingart



-- Linda Vista



-- North Park



-- Otay Mesa-Nestor



-- Pacific Beach/Taylor



-- Paradise Hills



-- Rancho Penasquitos



-- San Carlos



-- Scripps Miramar Ranch



-- Tierrasanta



-- University Community



Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



"We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations," Gloria said.



A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found here.