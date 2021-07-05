Following pandemic closures, 14 more San Diego library branches to reopen Tuesday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.
Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:
-- Allied Gardens/Benjamin
-- Balboa
-- Carmel Mountain Ranch
-- City Heights/Weingart
-- Linda Vista
-- North Park
-- Otay Mesa-Nestor
-- Pacific Beach/Taylor
-- Paradise Hills
-- Rancho Penasquitos
-- San Carlos
-- Scripps Miramar Ranch
-- Tierrasanta
-- University Community
Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
"We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations," Gloria said.
A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found here.
