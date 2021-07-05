x
Education

Following pandemic closures, 14 more San Diego library branches to reopen Tuesday

The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:

-- Allied Gardens/Benjamin

-- Balboa

-- Carmel Mountain Ranch

-- City Heights/Weingart

-- Linda Vista

-- North Park

-- Otay Mesa-Nestor

-- Pacific Beach/Taylor

-- Paradise Hills

-- Rancho Penasquitos

-- San Carlos

-- Scripps Miramar Ranch

-- Tierrasanta

-- University Community

Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations," Gloria said.

A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found here.

