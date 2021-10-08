Students in the Grossmont Union High School District go back to class on Tuesday

The district has put in many different health and safety protocols including masks being worn by everyone indoors.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 20,000 students in the Grossmont Union High School District will be back on campus on Tuesday.

The district has put in many different health and safety protocols including masks being worn by everyone indoors. If someone tests positive for the virus, they must quarantine along with all of their close contacts.

In addition, the district says many of the same cleaning protocols are in place from last September.

Currently, there are only five COVID-19 cases being reported in the entire Grossmont Union High School District.

News 8 spoke with Superintendent Theresa Kemper about the return to school and how parents and students are handling the mask mandate for everyone indoors. She said there have been a number of complaints, but “at the end of the day it is being done for the right reasons.” Kemper said, “We are very happy that we have the opportunity to have school open. I mean students that were in person last year wore masks all year along with many other guidelines, so we are happy that masks this year allow us to start school in-person, every day with all students.”

For those who are not comfortable being fully back in class, there is an independent study option. It is not the same as a hybrid model, but it gives kids the option of being a little more secluded.”