Grossmont Union High School District announces reopening plans

"Hope is on the horizon.



Overall health conditions continue to improve, COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed, and our schools have demonstrated that in-person instruction can be conducted safely.



It's also clear that students want to be back on campus learning, growing and socializing with their friends as much as possible. Because of limited opportunities to do so, many of our precious students are suffering.



For all these reasons and more, the time to move forward with more in-person instruction is now.



I'm pleased to announce that our schools will move to Level 3 of our Reopening Plan beginning the week of March 1st, 2021.



At Level 3, students will attend in-person two days per week, and will continue Distance Learning for the remaining 3 days.



Thus, our campuses will be up to 50% capacity each day that in-person instruction takes place.



We'll continue adhering to public health guidelines as we safely bring students to campus more often. We'll also continue granting parent requests for students to remain in Distance Learning-only.



I've sent you a letter that describes some of the specific safety measures at our schools and provides information about what to do if your child is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.



You'll also soon receive information about a reopening town hall at which I will answer questions submitted by the community.



Thank you for your understanding, flexibility, and resilience. We look forward to seeing the smiling faces of our students more often. Thank you."