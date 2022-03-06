Parents of students at Fletcher Hills Elementary working to get better security protocols in place

Parents with kids who attend Fletcher Hills Elementary say they want security guards, security cameras and coverings for all of the fences surrounding the school.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Many parents are concerned about the safety of their children and some in Spring Valley and La Mesa are taking action.

Parents with kids who attend Fletcher Hills Elementary say they want security guards, security cameras and coverings for all of the fences surrounding the school. The group has reached out to companies across San Diego for help with resources and donations.

Once concerned mother told CBS 8 that it can be emotional when dropping her kids off at school. She said, “It is a little stressful dropping kids off at school these days, just due to the current events. I know that security is really top of mind in the La Mesa/Spring Valley school district right now. But yes, It is definitely emotional. We would like to see some additional security protocols implemented across the entire district.”

The group is asking for more parents to get involved by attending PTA meetings as well as school board meetings. They say the next step is to get approval for these upgrades from the school board.

CBS 8 reached out to the principal of Fletcher Hills Elementary School, but we have not heard back.