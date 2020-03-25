SAN DIEGO — It's been less than two weeks since most schools in San Diego have been closed, and kids aren't the only ones going stir crazy. A lot of parents are struggling to keep their children engaged. If you're feeling restless, and so are your kids, you're not alone.

School districts are offering resources online, but News 8 found several others that will help keep kids entertained and educated.

With certain daycares not in session, our own Shannon Handy has tried her best to create a similar environment at home for her toddler. She has two young children and understands what many parents are going through.

"We know that parents are feeling very overwhelmed by all of this," said Betsy Zorio with Save The Children.

Zorio said her organization's biggest concern during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is widescale learning loss, which is why it's set up resources on its website.

"None of the activities require any kind of degree," said Zorio. "Anybody can do them. They're fun. They're easy and there are ways you can keep your children engaged."

Save The Children is part of a growing list of places parents and students can turn to for free help. Additionally, KPBS has partnered with San Diego schools to provide videos and lesson plans, both online and on TV.

A site called Varsity Tutors has a program called Virtual School Day, which includes live, online classes for pre-k through high school.

There's always YouTube. Type in key words like "kid yoga" or "dance" to make the learning fun.

"We like to think about it as hiding vegetables in food," said Zorio. "You can hide learning into the day and make it a fun activity."

Zorio suggested making a schedule with your child's input. Keep in mind, this won't go on forever. San Diego Unified just announced a formal return to grading and instruction on April 27, even if school sites are still closed.

The district is working with teachers and students to ensure those who need a computer and or the internet have it. It's a fluid situation - one that requires patience, and for parents, some self-care.

"If children sense their parents are stressed, children will react the same way," said Zorio.