Hope for college students searching for internships

In one month, a University of San Diego junior landed an internship in development to pursue her career in public health.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For college students, a summer internship allows them to prepare for their future career, but for thousands of them, internships have been placed on hold or canceled due to the pandemic.

College students from around the country are feeling the uncertainty of graduating into a unrecognizable economy.

“It’s pretty scary graduating at the worst time possible in the past 100 years,” said a student.

The fear is being felt across the country with 80% of students telling bestcolleges.com the disruption has caused them to feel more stressed.

“It seems that most companies are on a hiring freeze now,” said another college graduate.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers found that 22% of those surveyed had an internship revoked.

“There definitely was a lot of uncertainty,” said Emily Hinton, University of San Diego junior majoring in psychology.

The University of San Diego junior persisted, and used the university's Career Development Center, and the website Handshake - an online tool to search for jobs and internships.

Hinton said it took a month, but she landed an internship with Susan G. Komen focusing on development to help her future career in public health.



“I applied to a lot of internships, and I didn't hear back simply because everyone is in rough waters. No one really knows what is going on,” said Hinton.

The junior made a lot of zoom calls and recreated her cover letter. She said her biggest takeaway was understanding the perils employers face right now.

“I think the biggest for me is tailoring my cover letter to make sure it fits with what is going on, and acknowledging the times that we are going through right now, and understanding that you can't follow up in two weeks,” said Hinton.

College students can follow through with patience, posture, and perspective.

“There will be life after all this over, we don't know what it will look like but there will be opportunities to continue growing,” said Hinton.

If your internship was canceled there are online resources available to help you hone your skills and discover new projects.