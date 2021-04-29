Kids back in classrooms, COVID cases low

Most public schools in San Diego county have resumed in-person learning. The statistics are out and show COVID-19 cases remain low.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Now that schools are back to in-person instruction, numbers show COVID cases are low among students and staff with no outbreaks reported.

The county gave us an update on total COVID cases among K-12 in the last 14 days.

"In the last 14 days, 109 positive cases in K-12 students. It does not mean all of those students contracted it at school," said Nathan Fletcher, County Supervisor.

San Diego County expected there would be some COVID cases once schools resumed in-person learning, but from the numbers, the positive case rate is negligible.

"So nothing that is alarming or concerning at this point," added Fletcher.

At San Diego Unified, the largest school district in the county, there are 51,932 students currently learning on campus and 26 active student cases of COVID. That is about .05% of the student population who reportedly contracted the virus.

Out of 8,845 staff on campus, there are 5 active cases. That is also about .05%.

The number of outbreaks - zero.

San Diego unified school board member Richard Barrera attributes the low numbers to three things:

Having all staff vaccinated, community cases rates down, and following health guidelines.

"Ventilating our classrooms, maintaining distance, everybody wearing masks, good signage in common areas at schools," said Barrera.

The Cajon Valley Union School District has been open for in-person learning longer.

Out of 11,041 in-person students, there are four reported cases, that is 0.04%.

Out of 2,236 staff there are reported zero cases.

At Vista Unified School District, there are nine cases among on-campus students and staff this month.

Sweetwater high school had 14 positive cases in April.

Despite the low numbers, Sweetwater high school offered its students, 16 and older, the Pfizer vaccine.

500 were available, 400 Appointments were made. The ASB vice president got his first dose today.

"I had a family member pass away from COVID I want to show to others why they should get it as well," said Kevin Andres, student at Sweetwater High.

Barrera says San Diego unified will be offering COVID shots to high school students as well, starting with Hoover high in the next few weeks.

San Diego unified offers free testing at schools and encourages parents to enroll in the testing program to get ahead of any issues.

Barrera adds, starting in the fall, San Diego unified will be back to five, full school days a week, but there will still be an online program for those who don't feel comfortable yet.