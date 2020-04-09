Back to school in South Bay San Diego highlights needs for struggling families

A San Ysidro mother said she can't afford internet and her three children are home distancing learning

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Back-to-school nights have been held recently in South Bay San Diego shining a light on the struggle and support for parents and teachers.

San Ysidro School District is in its third week of school with distance learning and San Ysidro Middle School (SYMS) held its back-to-school night on Thursday.

“I miss my students and I am the type of principal who greets them at the door every morning,” said Maria Rodriguez, San Ysidro Middle School principal.

The district’s theme is "Together."

“Together we will get through this challenging time that we are being exposed to - something we have never been through,” said assistant principal Maria Preciado during a virtual back to school presentation.

The San Ysidro School District receives Title I funding to help with low-income students. At SYMS, there are 612 students and 80% receive free or reduced lunches. And many students who don’t have a Chromebook are using a phone to access classes.

“Most log in with a phone or with an old tablet because they can't come and pick up the Chromebook because parents work,” said Rodriguez.

Nearby at La Mirada Elementary school, 6th grader Roger Perez doesn’t have a strong bandwidth at home.

“It's been hard because the Chromebook closes and we have to do our homework from the beginning,” said Roger.

His mom left work for fear of contracting COVID near the border and to help her three children with distance learning. She says she can’t afford internet and her children’s phones have been disconnected so they all have to use her hotspot at the same time.

She showed News 8 her children’s makeshift classrooms outside under tents where it can get hot.

“It's the beginning of the month and [I] wonder what else is going to be disconnected,” said Olga Espinoza.

At SYMS, Mrs. Rodriguez said this has been a challenge for teachers.

“I think another thing people don't realize is that teachers are walking into their homes - into students' homes - and it may be a welcoming atmosphere and it may not be,” said Rodriguez.

While the teachers and administrators are doing their best so are parents, no matter the struggle.

“I have to stay strong because I don't want the kids to see everything,” said Olga. “I have to smile even though I'm breaking inside and try and live day by day.”