Councilman Chris Cate explains handful of school solution proposals

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Many parents are stressing about the upcoming school year. Councilman Chris Cate recently proposed a handful of solutions at a district meeting on Tuesday.

On Thursday Cate joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk specifically about his ideas. Cate said, “I think we are only contained by our imagination to be quite honest. There are a lot of companies who are doing this right now, who are looking outside. Whether that is electrical equipment or internet access. I think we are only contained by our imagination.”

Councilman Cate’s proposal also includes filing a waiver with the state to reopen schools once San Diego is off the governor’s monitoring list for 14 straight days.

The proposal also includes other things such as a potential stipend or tax credit for parents that choose to keep their kids home, staggered start times for schools, and in-class assistance for teachers who wish to remain home.

The in-class assistants would likely be recent college graduates which would also help them get in-class experience. Plus, students who are unable to do distance learning would then get an option to return to the classroom.

Cate’s proposal cites reports that since school closures in March, 50% of low-income students didn’t log in once for distance learning.

The proposal was made during public comment on Tuesday, so the district didn’t take any action on it. However, the district is surveying schools to see which may be interested in applying for a waiver once San Diego is off the monitoring list.