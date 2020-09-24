What happens if kids show symptoms at school in San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO — As more and more children return to the classroom, many families may be wondering what happens if a child gets sick. News 8 learned the San Diego County Office of Education has a new policy.



If a child who attends daycare or school in San Diego County shows any one of a number of symptoms, including a runny nose, cough, nausea, or sore throat - they must either stay home for ten days, prove they have an underlying condition like allergies or asthma, or get a COVID-19 test with negative results and wait 72 hours until symptoms are gone before returning to school.



“These policies were set up in conjunction with the American Academy of Pediatrics, with the County Health Department," said Dr. Howard Taras, a faculty member with the Department of Pediatrics at UC San Diego.



Taras is also the San Diego County Office of Education’s medical consultant. He said though the policy may seem extreme, it's necessary.



"Yes maybe it's crazy, but it's also crazy that once every hundred years we have a pandemic and when you have a pandemic, you got to do crazy things, particularly when the nature of that pandemic is that it is lethal for people that are old [and] for people that have underlying conditions," said Taras.



But, with cold and flu season underway, some parents question how realistic the policy is, saying children experience a variety of these symptoms often.



News 8 reached out to Rady Children's to see if it's prepared to handle the influx of kids who will need to get tested.



“Rady Children's has an ongoing COVID collaborative testing program with San Diego County," said a spokesperson. "Rady Children's and the county are working on a plan to be able to provide additional testing to many more children across the county.”



As for getting a COVID test for your child, here are some tips:



- Call your pediatrician first to see if they provide testing in their office or can refer you to somewhere that does.



- Call your insurance company to make sure the test is covered. In most cases, it will be.



- Finally, make sure you're getting a preliminary chain reaction, or PCR test. Those are the most accurate and required under the policy.