Drive-by pep rally held for Westview High School freshmen in Torrey Highlands

The principal, teachers and Link Crew students welcomed the Westview freshmen who were nervous and eager to start school.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The first day of high school often has a freshman pep rally in the gym welcoming the new students to a new chapter in their lives.

Even with COVID-19 and distance learning, a drive-by parade was held for the class of 2024 at Westview High School in Torrey Highlands on Monday.

“We've both been in the situation where [you] are nervous for the year and we can't imagine what's it's like for them so we are trying our best to make it as normal as possible for them,” said Olivia Dawson, Junior Link Crew student.

“It's different from middle school. It's a new experience. More people to meet,” said Kaya Adams, Westview freshman.

The students safely received grab bags handed out on poles. The bags were filled with wrist bands, letters from 8th-grade teachers wishing them well, and a planner.

Although the school year is starting on Zoom, Poway Unified is exploring starting in-person classes later in waves, starting with elementary school, middle school, and then high school. Many of the memories freshmen were looking forward to have been put on hold.

“I was going to say football games but meeting new people,” said Isabella Basmajian.

While many moments won’t be celebrated at the beginning of the year, student life is transitioning online.

“They can still be connected. We have 90 clubs here at Westview and they can get involved,” said Tina Ziegler, Westview High School Principal.

She said there are 647 freshman students, the largest incoming class at Westview.

“I see a welcoming class, a wonderful freshman class and they will never forget it and we want to keep this going,” said Ziegler.

Mentors to freshman called Link Crew organized the drive-by pep rally and said they will be there to help the incoming class navigate high school.

“Just to see them feel comfortable at the new school even online, they still want a community to feel a part of the school, said Kate Sealy, sophomore Link Crew student.

School starts in the Poway Unified School District on Wednesday, Sept. 2.