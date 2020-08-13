Sports postponement has big impact on scholarship and multi-sport high school athletes

The CIF has postponed all fall high school sports across California until this winter.

SAN DIEGO — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has postponed fall sports until this winter. News 8 caught up with a few athletes and a coach to learn more about the impact the decision is having on scholarships and what it means for multi-sport athletes.

“It was hard news to hear at first, but good news they scheduled a date in December," said Nicholas Gardinera, a Scripps Ranch High School senior and football player.

Gardinera is a talented running back and has had some scholarship interest.

“Now that the season is getting pushed back a few months, I have to wait and see what’s going to happen. I have interest from some Ivy League schools, and some California schools. I would hate to miss an opportunity to go to one of those schools because of this delay,” Gardinera said.

Gardinera’s father, Marlon Gardinera, is the head football coach at Scripps Ranch High School.

“You have to wait patiently. What I wanted to hear, is that we are going to have a season,” Marlon Gardinera said.

“We need the NCAA to move the recruiting window. Right now, there would be a lot of activity. We’d be visiting schools and talking to coaches, but they’ve only extended their recruiting deadline period to August 31st. So really, nothing is happening, which is the big concern," Marlon Gardinera said.

The postponement is also impacting multi-sport athletes, including Scripps Ranch High School senior Sara Reed. Reed is a tri-varsity athlete. With fall sports being pushed into the winter, she may be forced to choose between which sports she wants to play this spring.

“Water polo and field hockey are in the same category,” Reed said, “I’ve had so many experiences with both teams it’d be very difficult to pick one.”

Reed points out there is something all San Diegans can do to help, not only student-athletes, but everyone in our community.

“This whole thing has been going on for several months, even longer. Why are people still not wearing facemasks? That’s the biggest thing that’s going to slow down the spread,” Reed said.

Her fellow classmate is also hoping everyone does their part to bring the numbers down so schools can reopen.

“If the cases can trend down hopefully, there’s a better chance people like me can have their senior seasons,” Nicholas Gardinera said.

“Keep your distance. We need to set an example. We need adults to do the same so we can get back to school and get back to sports,” added Marlon Gardinera.