What will classrooms look like when students go back to in-person learning?

Summer enrichment at Chase Avenue Elementary School in El Cajon gives us a good understanding of what classrooms could look like in California.

EL CAJON, Calif. — As students wait to go back into the classroom for in-person learning, News 8 wanted to know what those classrooms will look like in the future.

Officials at Chase Avenue Elementary School in El Cajon already have a good understanding of what classrooms should look like.



That's because for the past couple of months, they've allowed children on campus as part of the Cajon Valley Union School District's summer enrichment program.



The setting is very similar to what parents and students can expect once in-person instruction is allowed for the upcoming school year.

"We're learning that students actually adapt pretty quickly,” Chase Principal Brian Handley said.



Principal Handley gave News 8 a tour, pointing out things like how often teachers are sanitizing, to the kids' pencils and crayons.

"Our students all have their own supplies and so in each one of the backpacks, they all have their own supplies they keep with them," Handley said.



Not only do students have their own art supplies, but their own playground equipment as well.

Handley said, "We use these scoops where they are assigned to the student and the scoops, and the ball they're able to play with another partner back and forth without touching."



You'll also see desks spread at least six feet apart, fewer students in the classroom abd face coverings on teachers, as well as kids.

Face coverings are required for those in the 3rd grade and higher.

Community water fountains are disabled, and group areas have been eliminated.

"I think one of the biggest changes is just what you're looking at - that you have individual student work areas and you don't have that carpet in the front where all the students come up to and they're in a big group," Handley said.



In addition, health screenings and temperature checks are done daily, and washing hands frequently is a must.

Handley said as the pandemic changes, so too could the classroom setting.

But, for now, he's confident with the system in place, saying district-wide, when given the green light, all of its schools will be ready to welcome back kids full time.