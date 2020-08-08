The Learning Curve special airs on Sunday, Aug 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS 8

The Learning Curve special report will cover education topics that matter to teachers, parents, students, and school officials in an hour-long show on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — This Sunday on News 8, we're airing a special dedicated to all things education.



It's called The Learning Curve.

Education has been impacted tremendously because of the ongoing pandemic.

For months, we've been doing stories on things like the challenges of distance learning, plans to reopen schools, and how these changes have impacted our health.

On Sunday, we will bring you those stories and more as we dig deeper into this very important issue.

From teachers, to students, and education officials, our Learning Curve special, airing this Sunday night at 8 o'clock on News 8 is dedicated to all things education, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special will take viewers inside a COVID-era classroom.

We'll also look at virtual learning, what's working and what's not.

Other topics include doctors' thoughts on reopening schools, how some parents are hiring their own teachers, what student-athletes are saying, and the impact this has all had on our mental health.