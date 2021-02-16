x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Learning Curve

Parents connect with SDUSD Leaders | Virtual event

Parents are invited to connect with San Diego Unified School District leaders in a virtual event Tuesday, Feb. 16. Watch on the CBS 8 digital platforms at 7 p.m.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Parents are invited to connect with San Diego Unified School District leaders during a special virtual event.

The discussion will be held Tuesday, February 16th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. News 8’s Marcella Lee will be moderating the forum and you can watch across the CBS 8 digital platforms and register for the zoom webinar here

Some of the topics of conversation include:

  • How to improve family engagement in distance learning
  • Reopening of schools & students’ progress report
  • Tutorial support, especially for ESL Learners & Special Ed students
  • Social & emotional support during isolation
  • Improve communication & parent involvement
  • How parents and community participate in the new superintendent search process

You can watch the virtual event on the News 8 app, Facebook page and our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Learning Curve: Back to School special panel discussion