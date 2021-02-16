Parents connect with SDUSD Leaders | Virtual event

SAN DIEGO — Parents are invited to connect with San Diego Unified School District leaders during a special virtual event.
The discussion will be held Tuesday, February 16th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. News 8’s Marcella Lee will be moderating the forum and you can watch across the CBS 8 digital platforms and register for the zoom webinar here.
Some of the topics of conversation include:
- How to improve family engagement in distance learning
- Reopening of schools & students’ progress report
- Tutorial support, especially for ESL Learners & Special Ed students
- Social & emotional support during isolation
- Improve communication & parent involvement
- How parents and community participate in the new superintendent search process
You can watch the virtual event on the News 8 app, Facebook page and our YouTube channel.