Poway family shares experience as kids head back to classroom for first time since March

The new school day is only two hours long, but the first day was still exciting for the McIntyre family

POWAY, Calif. — Judging by the McIntyre household, it seemed to be a normal back-to-school morning on Thursday, but it was not. School was going to be much different - just ask fifth-grader Stella and her brother, first grader Sam.

They went back into Canyon View Elementary classrooms Thursday for the first time since March.

"We're going to wear masks all day. We're only going to go for two hours and put hand sanitizer on and wash our hands," said Stella.

Their mother and father, Melissa and Glen, were excited to see the kids return to in-person learning, even if it is just for two hours each day.

They worry about the risk of some people getting sick but said distance learning was not cutting it in many ways.

"They really do need somebody to sit there. I had to relearn all my fractions and now we are working on decimals. I spend a day in second grade and then a day in fifth grade and then go to work afterward," said Melissa.

"You got six hours of school concentrated into a couple hours," said Glen.

Luckily both Melissa and Glen work from home, but Melissa had to go part time.

"It is time for them to go back. Open enrollment is about to start and I need to go back to work full time. This is not funny," said Melissa.

The McIntyres' biggest hope is that everyone stays healthy, school stays open and full days resume soon.

"I have to go back to school regularly for the whole six hours," said Stella.