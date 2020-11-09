Poway Unified School District board votes to slowly roll out in-person learning

The school board voted unanimously to allow in-person learning for elementary school students with a slow roll-out starting in three weeks.

POWAY, Calif. — New plans were revealed Thursday for the re-opening of schools in the Poway Unified School district. The school board voted unanimously to allow in-person learning for elementary school students with a slow roll-out starting in three weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted a process that's required district leaders to learn as they go. And Thursday was another test. The school board voted on a pilot program to allow elementary schools to open in phases that'll make way for elementary schools to go back in groups.

The board recommended three schools that have volunteered to reopen to do so on Oct. 1.

The rest of the schools will open two weeks later. The question is: what happens to the plan if San Diego County moves into the "purple tier" of the governor's color-coded system? Assuming there's widespread COVID transmission, board members said they will reevaluate in two weeks.

And for concerned parents, many of whom dialed into public comment Thursday, those who have chosen virtual learning will get to stick to it.

“I can't imagine good results if school opens up right now,” said parent Scott Halgrim.

Halgrim plans to keep his kids home regardless of the district's plans forward.