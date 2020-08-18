San Diego school districts await watch list decision

The region could be off the monitoring list on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and the 14-day period for schools to reopen could begin.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The state has reviewed its data and determined that San Diego County’s three-day metric of fewer than 100 cases per every 100,00 residents started Aug. 15 and it’s anticipated to end Monday. That means the region could be off the monitoring list on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and the 14-day period for schools to reopen could begin.

The state’s case rate for the past three days is:

Aug. 17: 89.8

Aug. 16: 91.8

Aug. 15: 94.7

Should San Diego County continue to hold its case rate below 100 in the days ahead, the 14-day wait period would end Aug. 31 and all schools could reopen for in-person teaching after that. No other businesses would be allowed modify their operations until the state gives further guidance.

“The state reassigned backlogged tests and recalculated their figures and, unfortunately, that has shifted the 17-day wait period for all local schools to reopen,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should be patient as we await further guidance from the state to determine what businesses could reopen.”