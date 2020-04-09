Video Diary: San Diego teacher, mom of 3 shares challenges and advice

In this Learning Curve report, News 8 gives you a glimpse into a day in the life of an art teacher at Sycamore Ridge Elementary in the Del Mar Union School District.

SAN DIEGO — Most schools in San Diego County were back in session as of Thursday with online learning. As teachers manage virtual classrooms full of kids, those who are also parents are realizing they can't really be there for their own kids to help with technical problems or make sure they're paying attention.

News 8 thanks Cat Gilbert for taking the time out of her busy day to give us a glimpse into her "new normal" and share some words of wisdom with parents. Cat and her husband are both teachers. They alternate days when they're at home with the kids, and when they go on-site to their schools to teach virtually from their classrooms.

Gilbert suggested having a tray or basket with school supplies so they can be more mobile. She said kids need exercise and changing the scenery by taking their learning outdoors can help keep them engaged and focused.

"I've taught for almost 20 years and have had thousands of children," Gilbert said. "Most kids need to move and different kids learn in different ways," she added.

"I think most classroom teachers recognize that kids need to move and people learn differently. You have to get to know your child as a learner, not just as a kid. So that's a different role for the parent," Gilbert said.

She said children feed off their parent's energy and encourages parents to stay calm, and don't stress. This is new territory for everyone. Gilbert, whose kids have been in school for almost two weeks, said the online learning routine is getting easier in terms of navigating the technology.

"Hang in there if you're still feeling overwhelmed," she said.