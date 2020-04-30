Leave no family behind: San Diego non-profit helping to provide computers to those in need

In the age of distance learning, Computers2Kids gives access to computers and the internet to underprivileged families around San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — In a bustling warehouse in Miramar, mother and daughter Dora and Amorisa Almeraz are looking over a new laptop. For a mere $100 she was able to buy her daughter a refurbished laptop.

"Have you installed any games on it?" whispers Dora to her daughter. The laptop is provided by San Diego non-profit Computers2Kids, an organization that provides computers to underprivileged families in San Diego.

"Computers are no longer a luxury, they're a necessity," says Computers2Kids CEO Cheri Pierre, "When you don't have a computer at home it places you at a disadvantage."

She says that disadvantage is most noticeable now when schools are moving kids online. With so many families in need of a computer, the organization is asking for help.

"San Diego could be a huge help by donating their computers and cash to cover the cost of refurbishment," says Pierre