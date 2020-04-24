Watch Live: Mayor Faulconer, Superintendent highlight online learning programs

San Diego Unified School District and Cox Communications are working together to bring classrooms home for students with distance learning plan.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday will be joined by Superintendent of San Diego Unified School District Cindy Marten and Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Cox Communications Sam Attisha to highlight the collaborative efforts to provide students with the resources they need to continue the school year.

Friday's marks the final day of SDUSD’s enrichment phase where students could learn from home without graded work.

Beginning Monday, students will transition to a Distance Learning Plan and resume graded work. To help more students succeed, Cox Communications is partnering with SDUSD to offer free internet services and increased internet speeds to low-income families.



The City of San Diego Public Library department has also moved many of its resources and literary collections online.