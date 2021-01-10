McDonald's will be offering free breakfast to teachers and staff this week

McDonald's 'Thank You Meals' will be available to teachers and staff Oct. 11 through Oct. 15

TEMPLE, Texas — McDonald's wants teachers to know breakfast is on them nationwide.

Teachers, administrators, and school staff can treat themselves to a free meal starting Monday, Oct. 11 through Oct. 15, according to the fast-food giant.

Staff will be able to choose from the Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. School staff also have drink choices like a medium hot or iced coffee or soft drink.

Educators must bring a valid ID to receive their free meal. Breakfast, which can vary by location, typically ends at 10:30 a.m.

There's a limit of one per teacher.

McDonald's is also spreading the love via social media.

The restaurant is starting a social media campaign where students are able to use the hashtag #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, Tik Tok, and Instagram through Oct. 15.

McDonald's will spotlight the most heartfelt messages on its channels at its restaurants and will surprise teachers with breakfast delivery at their school.