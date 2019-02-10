SAN DIEGO — October is Fire Prevention Month! The goal of Fire Prevention Month (and week October 6th – 12th ) is to raise awareness about fire safety and help ensure communities are prepared in the event of an emergency.

Below is a list of locations and times for an open house when you can visit and tour your local neighborhood fire station, take photos on the fire apparatus, receive safety information from the Burn Institute, enjoy free hot dogs and meet Sparky the fire dog.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.:

College Area 4605 62nd Street San Diego, 92115

Lincoln Park 4964 Imperial Avenue San Diego, 92113

Mira Mesa 10011 Black Mountain Rd. San Diego, 92126

Pacific Highlands Ranch 6041 Edgewood Bend Ct. San Diego, 92130

Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Hillcrest 3902 Ninth Avenue, San Diego 92103 - Saturday Oct. 12 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Point Loma 1055 Catalina Blvd. San Diego, 92107

San Ysidro 198 W. San Ysidro Blvd. San Diego, 92173

Scripps Ranch 11640 Spring Canyon Rd. San Diego, 92131

Mission Valley 9366 Friars Rd. San Diego, 92108

Here is a link to the Ready, Set, Go! document available in English and Spanish. It's a guide that has information on protecting your home from fire, what to have packed and ready in case of an emergency and tips on survival if you can’t leave your home during a wildfire.

Here’s a link to Ready San Diego which includes tips on where people can sign up for Alert San Diego, the emergency alert system. for disaster preparedness.