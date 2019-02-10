SAN DIEGO — October is Fire Prevention Month! The goal of Fire Prevention Month (and week October 6th – 12th ) is to raise awareness about fire safety and help ensure communities are prepared in the event of an emergency.
Below is a list of locations and times for an open house when you can visit and tour your local neighborhood fire station, take photos on the fire apparatus, receive safety information from the Burn Institute, enjoy free hot dogs and meet Sparky the fire dog.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.:
- College Area 4605 62nd Street San Diego, 92115
- Lincoln Park 4964 Imperial Avenue San Diego, 92113
- Mira Mesa 10011 Black Mountain Rd. San Diego, 92126
- Pacific Highlands Ranch 6041 Edgewood Bend Ct. San Diego, 92130
Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.:
- Hillcrest 3902 Ninth Avenue, San Diego 92103 - Saturday Oct. 12 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Point Loma 1055 Catalina Blvd. San Diego, 92107
- San Ysidro 198 W. San Ysidro Blvd. San Diego, 92173
- Scripps Ranch 11640 Spring Canyon Rd. San Diego, 92131
- Mission Valley 9366 Friars Rd. San Diego, 92108
Here is a link to the Ready, Set, Go! document available in English and Spanish. It's a guide that has information on protecting your home from fire, what to have packed and ready in case of an emergency and tips on survival if you can’t leave your home during a wildfire.
Here’s a link to Ready San Diego which includes tips on where people can sign up for Alert San Diego, the emergency alert system. for disaster preparedness.