New proposed health safety guidelines for California schools

Local campuses will be faced with with the challenge of making some noticeable changes this Fall.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A draft plan indicates some of the new health safety guidelines for California Schools.

Governor Gavin Newsom's suggested school reopening guidelines include:

Cloth face coverings for everyone

Daily temperature checks

Keeping seats six feet apart or creating partitions

One-way hallway.

Staggering arrival and drop off times

Increased sanitation and portable hand washing stations

Individual meals served in classrooms instead of cafeterias

Students remaining with the same group of classmates and teachers as much as possible

"We will be working very closely to work though some final edits. We also have to have an equipment conversation about caring for our caregivers," said Newsom.

The San Diego County Office of Education stated paying for these changes will be a big challenge.

"Social distancing in classrooms will probably cut class sizes in half with the same number of kids on campus," said Bob Mueller, Executive Director at San Diego County Office of Education. "Those things come with a cost. Definitely there will be costs associated with it."

In a statement, the San Diego Unified Superintendent, Cindy Marten said this comes at a time when the governor is proposing cuts to public education.

The statement reads in part:

"More teachers and staff will be needed to do this extra work in schools and to provide both in school and online learning programs. And state authorities have to provide the funding for all of these necessary pieces. The proposed 2020-21 state budget does not provide the necessary funding to safely reopen schools."