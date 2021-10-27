Oceanside School District considering plans to close or merge schools to save funds

The district has will vote on Nov. 2 to approve one of two plans. One would merge two schools; the other would close one and divvy its students between two others.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside School District is considering plans to close or merge elementary schools as it expects to be millions of dollars in the red next school year. On Wednesday, parents, teachers and students spoke about the potential impact on their neighborhoods.

One of the options presented Wednesday from the Oceanside United School Board would have students from Del Rio merge with Libby Elementary School. The other is for Reynolds Elementary in Northeast Oceanside to be divvied up between Del Rio and Libby Elementary.

A public discussion on Wednesday allowed the public to weigh in on the two options presented. Some teachers expressed their opposition.

"We'll have less support for our students because certain positions will be cut thus increasing the staff to student ratio," said one.

A number of parents agreed.

"The district keeps saying our students come first, when that is not true," said one parent. "For years, all you guys care about is money."

"The district and board feel it's more important to give bonus raises than to use that money for our kids," another parent said.

Even students spoke against the plans.

"Please take a minute to reconsider not closing our school," said one.

Oceanside's population has risen by 5% from 167,000 to 175,000 but officials say their student enrollment is shrinking, and that's why they're considering closing schools.

School leaders on Wednesday explained the merge with Del Rio and Libby would be the best option as it's the two of the smallest elementary sites and they're only about a mile from each other. The least distant but parents said it's stripping their children away from learning especially in a predominantly underserved community.

"How many teachers have Libby got in the past three years? None. We've lost teachers for years," said a parent.

Libby Elementary will be getting much more crowded through consolidation with either plan. In July, the Oceanside Unified School District Board sold Pacifica Elementary for nearly $16 million to Meritage Homes of Scottsdale Arizona. Also, Ocean Shores Continuation School's facility was sold.