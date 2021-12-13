Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has a message for local youth about opioid dangers

Musgrove is one of three former professional athletes speaking at the "SDNeeds2Know" event on December 16.

SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native and current Padres pitcher, is once again making a great impact in his community. Musgrove is one of three former professional athletes speaking at the "SD Needs to Know" event on December 16.

Musgrove will be joined by Troy Polamalu, NFL Hall of Fame player and keynote speaker Chris Herren, former NBA player and addiction recovery advocate among others who will discuss their experience with the opioid epidemic.

SDNeeds2Know is a first of its kind virtual opioid assembly streaming from the San Diego School for Creative and Performing Arts to inform students of increasing fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

Every middle and high school in the county is invited to attend the event virtually. The summit on opioids seeks to educate middle and high school students by engaging them in a dynamic live stream event that includes powerful testimonials from overdose survivors, a short play by students, and inspiring messages from local leaders.

San Diego County continues to deal with a fentanyl crisis. Overdose deaths have increased from 33 in 2016 to almost 700 so far this year. Victims include students as young as 16 years old. Young people are experimenting with drugs as early as 12 years old.

Parents of middle and high school-age children are encouraged to contact their schools to confirm their child’s classroom is participating in the summit. Parents are also encouraged to attend.

Visit SDNeeds2Know for more information and to register for this event.